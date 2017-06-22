Virginia Leaders Weigh in on Va. Business Ranking

The GOP is hopeful to take back control of the governor's mansion in November. Gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie says the republicans could lead Virginia in a better direction.

"For five years, our economic growth rate has been below the national GDP rate. That was never the case. We were always above it,” said Gillespie.

The sticking point is Virginia’s economic record under the watch of democrats in office. Gillespie explained that Virginia’s economy used to be strong, but it now lags.

Democrats paint a very different picture of this administration. one of strategic investments that will pay off soon.

Governor Terry McAuliffe said, "200,000 new jobs. $16 and a half billion of new capital- four billion more than any governor in the history of the commonwealth and we're gonna do four billion more.”

Mcauliffe has fought to stop further rounds of automatic spending cuts, through sequestration.

“Jobs aren't democrat or republican, they're jobs and that's why I've tried to focus on and take the politics out of it,” said McAuliffe.

Barry Duval, head of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, is working on a plan to help the next governor and lawmakers overcome roadblocks.

"We believe that with investments in transportation and education and workforce training, we'll continue to meet the challenges and the opportunities of the future,” said DuVal.

Duval says some areas that could use improvement are taxes on capital investment and addressing some business regulations.