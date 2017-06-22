Hitting Streak Over, Michael Wielansky Still Leading Tom Sox

The junior from Division III College of Wooster leads the league in runs scored

Wielansky is batting over .400 this season

For the first time all season, Michael Wielansky failed to get a hit.

The Tom Sox shortstop reached base twice via walk against New Market Thursday night, but the 0-for-3 at the plate ends his 14 game hitting streak.

Wielansky saying keeping the streak going was never his first priority.

"I kinda just focus on doing whatever the team needs," says Wielansky. "Whatever situation we're in, get a hit, or more the runner, do whatever I can."

Wielansky was three game shy of tying the franchise record 17-game hitting streak set by Dupree Hart last season, and he has been working on a consistent approach.

"I just see the ball, hit the ball," says Wielansky. "I always want to hit the ball as hard as I can, so that's kinda what I focus on. Pretty simple."

Michael Wielansky is hitting over .408 this season, and he's fifth in the Valley Baseball League in batting average.

He leads the league in hits (29), runs (20), doubles (7), and triples (3).

Wielansky says, "I usually have a good amount of extra base hits, but I don't know about leading anything, or anything like that. I guess I've just been seeing it well, and putting a good barrel on the ball. It's been a good start."

The junior from the College of Wooster led his college team in hits, runs, doubles, triples, and home runs last season.

He also had a long hitting streak.

"I don't know, I think in college this year I had something like 16 or 17 maybe," says Wielansky. "I don't know. I lost track, everyone else was counting."

Wielansky will have a chance to start a new hitting streak Saturday night at Harrisonburg.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.