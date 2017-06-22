Bama Works Fund Provides Money to 90 Central Virginia Nonprofits

Dozens of nonprofits in central Virginia will have more money in the bank thanks to the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band.

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation announced Thursday that a little more than half a million dollars will go to local organizations.

Ninety central Virginia nonprofits were awarded this money.

Many of these grants will help alleviate hunger. Some examples include Meals on Wheels, Charlottesville-Albemarle and Fluvanna Meals on Wheels, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Emergency Food Network, and Little Dragons Backpack Program through Greene County Public Schools.

The fund will also support projects at the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center.

The Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department will also benefit with the purchase of more mobile radios.

"The organizations that are typically awarded funding are groups that are really working to improve the quality of life. The band has supported environmental organizations, arts and cultural organizations, groups that are providing basic services and helping vulnerable populations,” said Brennan Gould with the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

The Bama Works fund of Dave Matthews Band has awarded more than $18 million in 1,200 grants since 1998.

Grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive application process.