Human Rights Commission: Charlottesville City Council Made Mistake Renaming Lee Park

Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission says Charlottesville City Council members made a mistake.

Members of the Human Rights Commission say Emancipation Park, the new name chosen for Lee Park, is causing community problems. They feel the Emancipation Park shows a "lack of respect" to community interaction with council.

The Human Rights Commission is hoping councilors will reconsider their unanimous vote to change Lee Park to Emancipation Park.

“The name Emancipation Park really does not step us away from the reality of slavery,” said Nancy Carpenter of the Human Rights Commission.

The Human Rights Commission says city council made the wrong call when it renamed Lee Park because the name Emancipation Park was not on the released list of names submitted by the community.

"It was community engagement that was supposed to provide alternative names for this park and that was totally disregarded,” Carpenter explained.

The commission says the word emancipation rubs salt into an old wound.

“It was a surprise. It came out of left field so we have to be aware that words mean things on a human rights level,” said Carpenter.

Charlottesville City Council member Bob Fenwick says he originally did not want to vote on the name.

“I understood a deal had been struck for those names. I was going to argue for names if we had two names that were more generic,” Fenwick explained.

Council ended up voting on the name change 5 to 0 leaving community members wondering if their voices really matter.

"Well the naming of the park is sort of indicative of concerns many people around the city have - not just individuals but neighborhoods, commissions, boards - that the council really doesn't listen to them. The council had their mind made up before the issue comes before them and, in this case, it was obvious that was happening,” Fenwick said.

The Human Rights Commission hopes Charlottesville City Council will consider revisiting the name suggestions or allow a public comment session on the issue.

“They had tools of engagement but chose not to use them and I don't know how to rectify that other than to revisit it either through a referendum or a public comment period,” said Carpenter.

City councilors Kristin Szakos and Wes Bellamy tell NBC29 that Emancipation Park was suggested through emails to councilors and in public settings. They say the name not making the list was a "clerical error."