Rt. 29 Solutions Panel Discusses Intersection Pattern Concepts

The Route 29 Solutions Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel met June 22 to discuss options for the intersection of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.

The panel presented five different options for transportation improvement in the area.

VDOT says putting hydraulic underground would cut down on the time spent idling in turn lanes in the current intersection pattern.

Additionally, VDOT explains that the current pattern has limited time cycles for turn lanes to have the green light.

Traffic studies show that more than half of the people who use the intersection are turning to get on 29. The concept presented would keep traffic on 29 flowing.

"By segregating that turning traffic it allows you to have more vehicles going through the intersection because the lights have better timing cycles." Lou Hatter with VDOT.

VDOT wants to stress that this is only a concept. The panel also has four other concepts to consider. One concept includes Hydraulic going over Route 29 and some of them include public plaza space.

If the panel sees the potential for this plan to work, it will move forward with more transportation studies to figure out specifics.

The research council will meet again on July 13 to get hands-on with all of the concepts presented to decide next steps.