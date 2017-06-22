Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee Proposes Plans to Cut Cost of Living

Charlottesville’s Housing Advisory Committee has a couple new plans to cut down on the high cost of living.

The committee presented two new programs to Charlottesville City Council aimed at helping more low-income families in Charlottesville find homes to rent.

The first program is a city-run Supplemental Rental Assistance Program. This would supplement the existing housing choice vouchers issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The committee has also proposed a risk reduction fund to encourage more landlords to provide housing to low-income families.

“It adds sort of a security blanket. Other cities that have run these programs have found that landlords don't necessarily or don’t typically access the funds, but are more willing to work with particularly homeless families,” said Stacy Pethia, housing program coordinator.

The Landlord Risk Reduction Fund will provide funding to participating landlords to repair damaged units lived in by low-income families.

Charlottesville City Council is expected to vote on both of these projects by September 16.