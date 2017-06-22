Diverging Diamond Interchange Coming to Albemarle County

A diverging diamond interchange is coming to Albemarle County where Route 250 and Interstate 64 meet at Shadwell.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board adopted its six year plan, which includes the $18.4 million project.

It would be similar to the diverging diamond put in at Zion Crossroads a couple of years ago and would eliminate left hand turns. The Commonwealth Transportation Board says eliminating left turns will improve safety.

It will also impact traffic coming from Hansens Mountain Road by eliminating left turns on to Route 250.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is still developing a schedule for the work.

