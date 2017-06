New City Arts Gallery Hosts Dogs for New City Barks

Four legged friends got a special invitation to a local art gallery in downtown Charlottesville.

What is known as New City Arts, became New City Barks as it opened its doors to pets and their owners.

New City Arts says it loves to pun its name for special events. Past events have been called New City Tarts and New City Hearts.

Some dogs in attendance were Hobbes, Skye, Molly, and Special Agent Dale Cooper.

"I think people think it's pretty funny um you know ... it's just kind of like a whimsical silly thing to do...” said Elly Roller, program coordinator.

The pets that attended the event received a free Sammy Snack to enjoy while checking out some of the art work.

The thought behind the special event was to make the gallery more hospitable for people walking by.

"We've been marketing it as a chance for the dogs to really get to see the art … they can see photos of some interiors of spaces that we helped outfit with the haven.." said Roller

Overall, the event was a fun way for owners to bond with their dogs over a nice display of photos.