Volunteers Clean Up PVCC Main Campus

Piedmont Virginia Community College got a good clean up Thursday. Volunteers got out their trash bags and gloves and to participate in the PVCC Campus Cleanup.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requires the clean up because of storm water runoff.

PVCC says it is a small part to help keep the Chesapeake Bay clean.

“If everybody does their part to make sure that they pick up trash if they see it and they recognize antifreeze or oils or anything kind of spoils on impervious surfaces they let us know or let somebody know and that would make a huge difference in the world,” said Rebecca Parkhill with PVCC.

Forty volunteers picked up litter from around the buildings and the parking lots at the main campus in Albemarle County.