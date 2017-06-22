Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

By ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill Thursday to dismantle much of Barack Obama's health care law, proposing to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans and erase tax boosts that Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage.

The bill would provide less-generous tax credits to help people buy insurance and let states get waivers to ignore some coverage standards that "Obamacare" requires of insurers. And it would end the tax penalties under Obama's law on people who don't buy insurance - the so-called individual mandate - and on larger companies that don't offer coverage to their employees.

The measure represents the Senate GOP's effort to achieve a top tier priority for President Donald Trump and virtually all Republican members of Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hopes to push it through his chamber next week, but solid Democratic opposition - and complaints from at least a half-dozen Republicans - have left its fate unclear.

"We have to act," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Because Obamacare is a direct attack on the middle class, and American families deserve better than its failing status quo."

But some Republican senators, as well as all the Senate's Democrats, have complained about McConnell's proposal, the secrecy with which he drafted it and the speed with which he'd like to whisk it to passage. McConnell has only a thin margin of error: The bill would fail if just three of the Senate's 52 GOP senators oppose it.

Democrats gathered on the Senate floor and defended Obama's 2010 overhaul. They said GOP characterizations of the law as failing are wrong and said the Republican plan would boot millions off coverage and leave others facing higher out-of-pocket costs.

"We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Some conservative and moderate GOP senators have their doubts, too.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., facing a tough re-election fight next year, said he had "serious concerns' about the bill's Medicaid reductions.

"If the bill is good for Nevada, I'll vote for it and if it's not, I won't," said Heller, whose state added 200,000 additional people under Obama's law.

The House approved its version of the bill last month. Though he lauded its passage in a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump last week privately called the House measure "mean" and called on senators to make their version more "generous."

At the White House on Thursday, Trump expressed hope for quick action.

"We'll hopefully get something done, and it will be something with heart and very meaningful," he said

The bill would phase out the extra money Obama's law provides to states that have expanded coverage under the federal-state Medicaid program for low-income people. The additional funds would continue through 2020, and be gradually reduced until they are entirely eliminated in 2024.

Ending Obama's expansion has been a major problem for some GOP senators. Some from states that have expanded the program have battled to prolong the phase-out, while conservative Republicans have sought to halt the funds quickly.

Beginning in 2020, the Senate measure would also limit the federal funds states get each year for Medicaid. The program currently gives states all the money needed to cover eligible recipients and procedures.

The Senate bill would also reduce subsidies now provided to help people without workplace coverage get private health insurance, said Caroline Pearson, a senior vice president of the health care consulting firm Avalare Health.

Unlike the House bill, which bases its subsidies for private insurance on age, the Senate bill uses age and income. That focuses financial assistance on people with lower incomes.

Pearson said those subsidies will be smaller than under current law. That's because they're keyed to the cost of a bare-bones plan, and because additional help now provided for deductibles and copayments would be discontinued.

Under Obama's law, "many of those people would have gotten much more generous plans," she said.

The bill would let states get waivers to ignore some coverage requirements under Obama's law, such as specific health services insurers must now cover. States could not get exemptions to Obama's prohibition against charging higher premiums for some people with pre-existing medical conditions, but the subsidies would be lower, Pearson said, making coverage less unaffordable.

Like the House bill, the Senate measure would block federal payments to Planned Parenthood. Many Republicans have long fought that organization because it provides abortions.

It would also bar the use of the bill's health care tax credits to buy coverage that includes abortions, a major demand for conservatives. That language could be forced out of the bill for procedural reasons, which would threaten support from conservatives, but Republicans would seek other ways to retain the restriction.

The Senate would provide $50 billion over the next four years that states could use in an effort to shore up insurance markets around the country.

For the next two years, it would also provide money that insurers use to help lower out-of-pocket costs for millions of lower income people. Trump has been threatening to discontinue those payments, and some insurance companies have cited uncertainty over those funds as reasons why they are abandoning some markets and boosting premiums.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the House bill would cause 23 million people to lose coverage by 2026. The budget office's analysis of the Senate measure is expected in the next few days.

Governor's Office Press Release: RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement in response to the Senate Republicans’ proposed Health Care legislation:



“The legislation unveiled by Republicans in the U.S. Senate today would be a disaster for Virginia families, our health care system and our budget. If this bill becomes law, it will raise costs for thousands of Virginians, particularly those who need health care the most like seniors and individuals with disabilities. Many families will be forced to drop their coverage because they can no longer afford it, putting their economic security and even their lives at risk.



“This bill would cost Virginia’s budget hundreds of millions of dollars by placing a per-capita cap on Medicaid, leaving us with the choice to cut critical health and long-term care services for people who need them, slash schools and transportation, or raise taxes. This bill will also significantly impede our efforts to combat the opioid and behavioral health crises Virginia and many other states face by jeopardizing coverage for people who are struggling with addiction.



“The content of this legislation and the secretive process the Senate used to devise it are a slap in the face to American taxpayers who expect their leaders to work for them, not for partisan special interests. At a time when we should be working together to expand access to affordable care, this bill will force Americans to pay more for less. On behalf of the people of this Commonwealth, I urge President Trump and Republicans in congress to drop this assault on our health care system and our economy and take the simple steps needed to improve the Affordable Care Act.”

Office of U.S. Sen. Kaine Press Release: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on the release of the Senate Republican health care bill: “Senate Republicans kept their health care bill completely secret from the American people until the 11th hour, and now we know why. This bill isn’t just mean; it’s cruel. It would hurt Virginians – particularly seniors, children, people with disabilities, and working families – all to deliver a giant tax break to the wealthiest Americans and shift costs to the states. It slashes Medicaid, hurts the 22,000 Virginians who rely on Planned Parenthood for health care, weakens health benefits, and raises health costs for Virginia’s families at a time when we should be working to lower costs. It also shatters President Trump’s promises that no one would lose coverage or pay more. Passing this bill would mean less money in thousands of families’ pockets in Virginia alone and fewer options for affordable, high-quality health care.



“When I speak to doctors and health care experts, they worry about the serious consequences of upending the current health care system for political gain. When I speak to Virginians, they are fearful about an outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act and instead want Republicans and Democrats to work together on improvements to the law. That’s what Congress should be doing: listening to their constituents, patients, and providers about how we can keep improving health care for everyone, not rushing to pass a bill that would cause so much pain.”

Office of U.S. Sen. Warner Press Release: WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released draft text for a Republican healthcare repeal bill:



“This bill would kick millions of people off their insurance, raise healthcare costs for Virginians, especially seniors, and leave states on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars for Medicaid, which provides coverage for some of our most vulnerable citizens – including the elderly, the disabled, and one-third of Virginia's children. At the same time, it gives the wealthiest Americans a huge tax break.



“The American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and the AARP have all said that Republican plans will reduce access to affordable health insurance, and put people with pre-existing conditions at risk. This is cruel, harmful and short-sighted.



“Instead of trying to jam this bad bill through Congress on a party-line vote, President Trump and Senate Republicans should work with Democrats to strengthen and improve the Affordable Care Act.”