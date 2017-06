A missing girl has been found following an Amber Alert issued by Virginia State Police Wednesday night.

State police say that four-year-old Kimberly Jane Long was found in the Harrisonburg area, about three hours north of where she was last seen in Smyth County.

Police arrested 26-year-old Joel Dee Long in connection to the Amber Alert.

No further details have been release, but the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.