Owner Of Charlotteville Parking Center is suing City of Charlottesville

The owner of the Charlottesville Parking Center is moving forward with a second lawsuit against the city.

Mark Brown claims that the city assessor, Jeffrey Davis, and the city are refusing to assess the value of the land on which the Water Street Garage sits.

The city says it has spent more than $117,000 in fees for outside legal counsel.

Both parties were scheduled to appear in court June 22 to see if the complaints are worth an actual lawsuit, but the hearing was pushed to another time.

Initially, Brown sued the city over an issue regarding rates at the Water Street Garage.