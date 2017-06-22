Chamber Issues Statement “Categorically Opposes” Klan & “Its Message of Hate”

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Virginia – June 22) – The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today issued a statement in which the Chamber “categorically opposes” the Ku Klux Klan and “its message of hate, hostility and division;” and “embraces the Charlottesville community …: “a thriving community of constructive citizenship, enterprise, justice and opportunity; an inclusive, diverse community alive with joy.”

We are the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and we care deeply about our community, our fellow citizens and neighbors.

Our Chamber is aware that a group of North Carolina Ku Klux Klansmen plan to come to our community on July 8th. Our Chamber knows that they do not care about our community and its people. To the contrary, our Chamber knows that group preaches a message of divisiveness and hostility to fragment our community.

Our Chamber categorically opposes the KKK and its message of hate, hostility and division.

Our Chamber embraces Charlottesville as the community it is: a thriving community of constructive citizenship, enterprise, justice and opportunity; an inclusive, diverse community alive with joy.

Our Chamber strongly reaffirms our firm belief in the positive values of respect, peace, and justice.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is “dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business, and enhancing the quality of life in our Greater Charlottesville communities.”

Founded in 1913, today our more than 1,200 Chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in our community, generating a total payroll of more than $1.75 billion each year.