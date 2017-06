African American Teaching Fellows Program Starts Fourth Year

The African American Teaching Fellows Institute began this year's program for its fourth year.

This program gives students an opportunity to get a head start on classroom training.

It now has 13 fellows that are currently teaching in Charlottesville. During the four day program fellows participate in workshops and seminars to prepare them to be successful in local school systems.

“We are looking for any college student who is in a teacher education program and is excited and wants to teach and they want to live in our community and contribute to the community not just in the classroom but also beyond the classroom and really immerse themselves here in Charlottesville,” said Jaime Hawkins, program organizer.

The institute is geared towards students of color because organizers say they hope to diversify the teaching pool in Albemarle and Charlottesville to better serve the community and students.