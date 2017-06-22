Virginia sues Northrop for $300 million over IT contract

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's state information technology agency is suing Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. for $300 million in a case related to the state's attempt to end its long-running IT contract with the aerospace and defense giant.

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency filed a counterclaim Wednesday against Northrop in Richmond Circuit Court, alleging the company has performed poorly as an IT provider and is holding the state "hostage" by not cooperating in the state's plan to use other companies.

Northrop sued the state in May for more than $10 million, alleging that the state has breached its contract on a number of issues.

Virginia and Northrop have been trading accusations of improper actions for more than a year as they debate how to end their partnership.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.