Key West Club Hosts Hollymead in Jefferson Swim League

Key West Club was hosting Hollymead on Wednesday night as the Jefferson Swim League was in the pool for its first scoring meet of the summer.

Hollymead would win by a final of 592-451.

There are 18 teams and close to 2,900 swimmers in the JSL this season.

The league holds meets every Wednesday night throughout the summer, with the championship meet on July 28th and 29th at Fork Union Military Academy.

Fairview has won 25 of the last 26 championships, including each of the last three.