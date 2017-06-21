Kendall Ballard Named to USA Field Hockey U-21 National Team

Kendall Ballard has been named the the USA Field Hockey U-21 National Team

Former Charlottesville High School field hockey star Kendall Ballard has been named to the United States Under-21 National Team.

Ballard is one of 19-players who earned a spot on the team.

The 2014 C-H-S graduate is a rising junior at Ohio University.

She led the Bobcats in goals (16), points (28), shots (55), and shots on goal (31), while being tied for second in assists (4).

Ballard was named First-Team All-MAC, as was also named to the Academic All-MAC Team.