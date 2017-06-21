UVa Pitcher Tommy Doyle Signs with Colorado Rockies

Doyle was drafted in the second round by the Colorado Rockies

Virginia pitcher Tommy Doyle officially became the third UVa player to sign with a Major League Baseball franchise on Wednesday, as the junior agreed to a contract with the Rockies.

Doyle joins former teammates Pavin Smith and Adam Haseley, who signed with the Diamondbacks and Phillies earlier in the day.

The Cavalier closer was picked in Competitive Balance Round B, and was the 70th overall selection.

He signed for full-slot value of $837,300.

Doyle had 14 saves for Virginia in 2017.

Bennett Sousa has said he will return to school, leaving junior Ernie Clement and senior Alec Bettinger as UVa's only unsigned players.

The signing deadline is July 15th.