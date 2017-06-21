UVa Pitcher Tommy Doyle Signs with Colorado Rockies

UVa Pitcher Tommy Doyle Signs with Colorado RockiesPosted: Updated:
Tommy Doyle had 14 saves for UVa in 2017
Doyle was drafted in the second round by the Colorado Rockies
UVa Pitcher Tommy Doyle Signs with Colorado RockiesMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story