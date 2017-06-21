Augusta Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce held the annual Economic Outlook and Business Appreciation breakfast Wednesday morning in Verona.

Economic and development directors from Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County talked about population changes, job markets, recent major projects, and more.

The chamber also presented the Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Awards to three people for exemplifying community spirit.

"Raising the level of success for the community in everything that they do, so their participation in events outside of their organization or organizations outside of their own company in promoting the valley as a place to live and work and play," said Greg Hitchin of Waynesboro Economic Development.

This year's Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Award recipients are former chamber president Linda Hershey, Larry Kroggel with Daikin Applied and Gretchen Long with Queen City Creative.