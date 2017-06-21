Quantcast

Augusta Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Business Appreciation Breakfast

Posted: Updated:
One of three Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Award recipents One of three Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Award recipents
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) -

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce held the annual Economic Outlook and Business Appreciation breakfast Wednesday morning in Verona.

Economic and development directors from Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County talked about population changes, job markets, recent major projects, and more.

The chamber also presented the Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Awards to three people for exemplifying community spirit.

"Raising the level of success for the community in everything that they do, so their participation in events outside of their organization or organizations outside of their own company in promoting the valley as a place to live and work and play," said Greg Hitchin of Waynesboro Economic Development.

This year's Dennis Burnett Community Excellence Award recipients are former chamber president Linda Hershey, Larry Kroggel with Daikin Applied and Gretchen Long with Queen City Creative.

  • Augusta Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Business Appreciation BreakfastMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story