Staunton Art Up For Bids

Many have come together in Staunton to create a piece of art for a good cause.

The piece is called One City, Many Voices and it's up for bids. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent auction will support the Beverley Street Studio School downtown.

The piece was created by 22 artists and friends and family of the artists.

Karen Rosasco, a water media artist, tied it all together with Staunton landmarks.

“The fact that Karen’s architectural work pulled it together so beautifully, I think it's a magnificent piece and a beautiful demonstration of collaborative project,” said June Collmer, Co-Art Gallery member.

One City, Many Voices is valued at $3,000.

Bids will be accepted through June 30.