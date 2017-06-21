Albemarle County Police Department Releases 2016 Crime Report

Albemarle County's crime report for 2016 is now out.

The report takes a snapshot of crime data and efforts by the Albemarle County Police Department within the community.

Police officers made about 2,100 arrests last year and answered about 46,000 calls for service.

The average response time for a priority one call was about five minutes and 30 seconds.

The county saw a 17 percent drop in aggravated assaults and breaking and entering calls but had a 61 percent spike in robberies.

