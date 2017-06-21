Greene Co. Sheriff Suing County Supervisors over Unfilled Position

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is concerned that the public's safety could be in jeopardy if a job position for a 911 operations manager is not filled quickly.

Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith is suing county supervisors over this unfilled position in his office.

He says he is getting a lot of questions and concerns from community members and wants to inform them about the issue.

Last August the office's 911 operations manager was asked to resign because of a personnel issue.

That person then started working for the county in its administration building as the emergency services director.

The sheriff's office says it wants to fill the position, but the county will not give it the money back to do so.

"We have had several meetings with, well two meetings, with the county administrator and uh they basically agreed to give us the position back and still haven't heard anything..." said Greene Co. Sheriff Steve Smith

Sheriff Smith says he wants to make sure people stay safe but adds he cannot do that without a 911 operations manager. That person ensures calls are dispatched properly and protocols are met.

The county says it cannot comment because this is a pending legal matter. It says it will issue a statement once the matter is resolved.

No court date has been set yet.