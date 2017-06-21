Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is struggling with employee turnover.

The department says it is having a tough time retaining corrections and probation officers because of the compensation.

The starting salary for a correctional officer is just under $30,000. Entry level probation officers start at $36,000.

“It's difficult to have a living wage based on what they're paid, and so they're moving on,” VADOC Director Harold Clarke said. "Assuming a DOC employee is the sole income provider for a family of four, then 1,370 current employees will be eligible for SNAP, food stamps based on employee's current compensation.”

Clarke gave a briefing recently to the Senate Finance Committee on the agency's rising turnover rate.

Slightly more than 13 percent of employees left the department in 2014. VADOC says that number is already up to 19 percent for this year.

“They've been forced to work with reduced manpower, so there has been some, or at least historically some workforce unrest, if you will, or concern from being overworked and understaffed,” said 24th District Senator Emmett Hanger (R).

Clarke and the human resources director at VADOC say all of this is costing the commonwealth: managers are having to pay more in overtime and frequent training.

They are working on calculating the total cost and will get those final numbers to lawmakers.

At last count, there were nearly 500 vacancies for correctional officers across Virginia. Clarke says what is troubling is that some of the higher security facilities have a number of unfilled officer jobs.

On the bright side, state workers this summer should see a three percent pay raise.