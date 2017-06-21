Cohousing Development to Break Ground in Crozet

Plans for a cohousing development that will come to Crozet

A new type of housing development called cohousing will break ground in Crozet at the end of the summer.

Cohousing is a type of community where all of the houses are clustered around a large shared area, similar to how college dorm buildings are positioned around a quad. Members share facilities and management responsibilities.

The project is set to begin construction on 6.2 acres of land in Crozet at the end of this summer.

At the center of the community stands an old farmhouse that has been converted into a communal area that includes multiple dining rooms and a sitting area.

A swimming pool, grills, tool shed, and many other resources will all be shared amongst members.

“This is a pattern of organization. Even though it’s not popular now it's the future because if what you’re looking for is safety and security and friendship and a sense of civility, that’s lacking in a lot of communities. That’s where people are going to gravitate,” said Wade Davenport, future cohousing member.

There will be 26 units in the community, 17 have already been reserved.

There are 4 different floor plans in the development and this cohousing project aims for affordability and sustainability.