Cohousing Development to Break Ground in CrozetPosted: Updated:
Plans for a cohousing development that will come to Crozet
Wade Davenport, future cohousing member
Cohousing Development to Break Ground in CrozetMore>>
Cohousing Development to Break Ground in Crozet
Cohousing Development to Break Ground in Crozet
A new type of housing development called co-housing will break ground on 6.2 acres of land in Crozet at the end of the summer.Full Story
A new type of housing development called co-housing will break ground on 6.2 acres of land in Crozet at the end of the summer.Full Story
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story