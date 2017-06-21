UVa's Pavin Smith & Adam Haseley Sign MLB Contracts

Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith were drafted back-to-back, 7th & 8th in the 2017 MLB draft

Both of UVa's first-round draft picks officially signed their Major League contracts on Wednesday.

Pavin Smith, the 7th overall selection, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks for a full-slot deal of $5,016,300.

Adam Haseley negotiated a deal exceeding his slot value of $4,780,400, as the 8th overall pick signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for $5,100,000.

Virginia is one of just two college programs to have at least one player drafted in the first-round in each of the last four seasons.

The Cavaliers' Tommy Doyle (2nd - Rockies), Ernie Clement (4th - Indians), Alec Bettinger (10th - Brewers), and Bennett Sousa (34th - Nationals) were drafted, but have not yet signed.

The left-handed pitcher Sousa announced on Tuesday that he would return to UVa for his senior season.

The right-handed pitcher Bettinger played four seasons with the Wahoos, and has exhausted his eligibility.

The signing deadline is July 15th.