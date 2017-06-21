Jefferson Madison Regional Libraries will Offer Extended Hours Starting in July

The Jefferson Madison Regional Library approved extended hours on June 21, thanks to extra money in this year's budget.

The Northside library will add on 5 extra hours a week. Greene and Nelson County branches will be open 4 more hours a week.

"Generally what we are trying to do is make the library hours more convenient for everyone so we'll have daily hours, evening hours and we'll have weekend hours at all our branch libraries so there's always a time when you can get to the library this summer," said John Halliday with JMRL.

The new hours will take effect in July.

Each library will post updated schedules on their websites.