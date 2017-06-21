Petco Foundation Presents Check to Verona-Based Mosby Foundation

A nonprofit organization will be able to help more dogs stay healthy this year thanks to a $250,000 check the Petco Foundation presented to the Mosby Foundation Wednesday.

The check will go towards providing non-routine healthcare to dogs in families that need financial assistance around the nation.

“A grant of this nature is going to easily allow us to help up to 1,000 dogs which also helps a thousand families, so that is the absolutely most important thing we are trying to accomplish - keeping families together,” said David Fitt of the Mosby Foundation.

The Mosby Foundation, based out of Verona, operates on a mostly volunteer basis. It serves 400 to 500 animals a year.