Women's Tennis Coach Sara O'Leary Introduced at UVA

New University of Virginia women's tennis coach Sara O'Leary says the chance to coach at Virginia was an opportunity she had to take.

On Wednesday, O'Leary was officially introduced at Virginia. She says her first priority is building a great culture with her team.

O'Leary says she has big goals and would love to be competing for national championships like the UVa men's team.

O'Leary, who was a player and assistant coach at North Carolina has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Davidson. She says she wants her players to grow both on and off the court.

"My goal is to support my players in anyway possible, on the court, off the court I am there for them as a resource," says O'Leary. "I want them to grow as players but more importantly as people. I feel it's important to build trust with each of them. I think preparation is very important. If we can do everything we can to prepare for our matches our tournaments and we feel like we've put our best effort in then when we go out we can enjoy being out there and enjoy competing and know that we put our best effort forward that take the pressure off a bit."

O'Leary says the sky's the limit at Virginia. "There isn't a ceiling. I think the resources here are incredible and the opportunity to work with Andres and the men's team, I think we're going to learn so much from them and be able to support each other and work together so I feel like we have all the tools we need to be a very successful program and I don't know what that ceiling is, I don't think there is a ceiling, so I'm very, very excited."

O'Leary replaces Mark Guilbeau at UVa who resigned in early May after 12 seasons at Virginia. The UVa women's tennis team won ACC titles in 2014 and 2015 and made the NCAA tournament 10 times under Guilbeau.



