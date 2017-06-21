Kaine's Report: How Medicaid Cuts In ‘Trumpcare’ And Trump Budget Would Affect Virginia Public Schools

Press Release from U.S. Senator Tim Kaine:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released a district-by-district report on the importance of Medicaid to Virginia’s public schools and how the $1.3 trillion combined cuts to Medicaid in the Trump budget and the Republican health care plan – known as TrumpCare – would harm schools and the children who attend them.

In Virginia alone, for the most recent reporting school years, school districts received nearly $33 million in federal Medicaid funding for school-based services for students. Schools use Medicaid dollars to cover health-related services for eligible children and for services provided in a child’s special education plan under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).



The Trump Administration’s proposed cut to Medicaid would put these funds for Virginia schools in jeopardy. In Virginia, more than one million individuals, including 600,000 kids, rely on Medicaid for health care coverage.

In schools, Medicaid dollars are used for both primary and preventive care such as vision and hearing screenings, diabetes and asthma diagnosis and management, occupational and physical therapy, nursing care, mental health evaluation and services, special education aides and instructors in classrooms, and other services and personnel provided to students with disabilities.



“In Virginia, our children and schools would be the largest demographic hurt by Republican plans to cut Medicaid as part of the TrumpCare bill,” Kaine said. “Sixty percent of those on Medicaid and CHIP in the Commonwealth are children, and I have heard from teachers, parents, and school officials who are terrified by what these cuts could mean for their students and their families.

Medicaid enables many kids to go to school, plain and simple. It shocks me that some people say that cutting these programs would end a dependence on these programs, when these programs are the thing that allow our students to be independent and thrive in the classroom. We will, and should, be judged by how we treat our children and I will not cast aside the most vulnerable members of our society to give a tax break to the wealthy.”



On Monday, Kaine hosted a roundtable with parents, educators, school-based health-care providers, and school leaders at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville to discuss their concerns with the massive cuts to Medicaid proposed by Republicans. At the event, he heard from parents of children, including two with autism and cerebral palsy, who are able to access a high-quality education thanks to Medicaid funding as well as a special education teacher who was concerned about the impact of proposed cuts on the care she delivers to her students.



Find the full Federal Reimbursement for Medicaid Spending in Virginia School Districts report, here.