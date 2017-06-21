Tom Sox Pitching Staff Shares Unique Bond

Joe Burris and Connor Gillispie are certainly no strangers to the crowd here at C-Ville weekly ball park.

Burris went to Albemarle High School, while Gillispie went to the Miller School.

Burris says, "Yeah, I've seen a lot of people that I've grown up with or come to know in my team in Charlottesville. We have a lot of families and friends that come to the games. Its good to see them out here."

Gillispie says, "And a lot of the guys on this team I've played with before. My VCU friends who I met this year and through travel ball."

Pitchers Matt Schobe (Covenant) and Sean Byrnes (Monticello HS) are also Charlottesville natives.

Righty Michael Dailey went to Miller School with Gillispie.

The two are now teammates with both the Tom Sox and at VCU.

Gillispie says, "Its great. We're just building bonds. He's one of my best friends. We've been super close all throughout high school and now in college."

Joe Burris was a star pitcher at Albemarle High School.

Gillispie recalls playing against the five-ten south-paw years ago.

Gillispie says, "He was bigger than everybody, so he was really good. I was always looking up to him but its kind of neat to play with him now."

Burris, a rising senior at Christopher Newport, was recently named to the VASID College division all-state team.

Initially a starting pitcher when he was at Virginia Tech, Burris has since become a relief pitcher at CNU.

Burris says, "I definitely like the pressure. It's always fun to go up against a challenge. I've definitely enjoyed relieving a lot more."

Wielansky says, "He throws very well from the left side, which is definitely not an easy thing to hit."

And when Burris isn't serving up strikes on the diamond...his teammates can ask him the best places that are serving food in the city.

Wielansky says, "He definitely knows where to go. For the most part, you got to go to him for the recommendations."

Burris says, "I'm always happy to tell guys where to go eat. Bodo's places like that. Its just fun being able to tell people about this great city."