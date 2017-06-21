Albemarle Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Associated to Fatal Crash

An Albemarle County man charged in a fatal accident has pleaded guilty to several charges.

The head-on collision claimed the life of 81-year old Caroline G. Wayne. The accident occurred March 15, 2016 on Ivy Road in Charlottesville. Investigators say White was driving eastbound when he crossed the double yellow lines and struck Wayne’s westbound car.

Initially, White was charged with driving under the influence. In August, that charge was dropped since there was no alcohol in his system at the time of blood draw.

On August 1, a grand jury at Albemarle Circuit Court indicted White on the following charges:

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of heroin

Misdemeanor possession of Xanax

Misdemeanor reckless driving

White entered a plea on June 21, 2017. He agrees to serve the maximum time for reckless driving and unlawful possession on Xanax.

He will serve one year for the reckless driving charge and six months for possession of Xanax. Additionally, his driver’s license is suspended for five years.

If White breaks the court’s agreement, the Court will find him guilty of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine.

The Commonwealth conferred with the victim’s family throughout the court process.