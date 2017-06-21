Hopewell Woman Dies Following Boating Accident in Buckingham County

A woman from Hopewell has died following a boating accident on the James River in Buckingham County.

According to officials, 58-year-old Deborah G. Stacil and another woman were on a canoe when it got caught sideways and pushed up against a log Tuesday, June 20. The canoe began to fill with water and overturned, trapping Stacil under the canoe. Three people were able to cut the canoe free, retrieving Stacil and then proceeded to give CPR.

The medical helicopter Pegasus transported Stacil to the University of Virginia Medical Center. She did not survive.

Members of the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad were called out to the scene of the accident, which was near Hathcock Lane off Selma Road.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says it is continuing to investigate the incident.