Staunton's Montgomery Hall Park Now a Historic Landmark

A Staunton treasure is receiving state recognition.

Montgomery Hall Park is now included in the Virginia Landmark's register. The two-story brick mansion designed by T.J. Collins is historic, but the park itself has a rich history.

Montgomery Hall is now part of Staunton Parks and Recreation, but less than 50 years ago it was segregated.

"The significance of Montgomery hall really pertains to the era of the African-American community operating the park as a recreation center for the whole state. People came from all over the state to enjoy Montgomery Hall Park because it was segregated,” Frank Strassler of the Historic Staunton Foundation said.

A group of historians and organizations in the valley are working to get Montgomery Hall Park on the National Register of Historic Places.