Staunton Activist Group Speaks with Mayor on a Climate Action Plan

A Staunton activist group is aiming to convince city leaders to adopt a climate action plan.

Tuesday night, Local and Vocal in Staunton started with Mayor Carolyn Dull.

The group wants the city to increase solar usage, consider single stream recycling and a composting program all of which the mayor says costs money.

"It was pretty positive. We have our work cut out for us if we're going to get anywhere. We have a lot to do. I think she was encouraging but also emphasized the need to do a lot of homework,” Darci Oberly of Local and Vocal in Staunton said.

Dull liked the idea of a volunteer recycling outreach group. Local and vocal in Staunton plans to meet with the other council members.