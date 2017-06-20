Review Board Holds First Discussion on 'Landmark' Hotel Plans

at Board of Architectural Review meeting CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Think are moving forward in the plan for Charlottesville’s “Landmark Hotel” on the Downtown Mall.
Tuesday night, the Board of Architectural Review hosted a preliminary discussion on new construction plans for the building.
Dewberry Capital architect "Lockie Brown" explained the re-design plans for the luxury hotel. They include a 3,000 sq. ft. spa, a founder's club, and a rooftop bar.
The new plan also calls for 112 rooms, instead of the original 100.
Tuesday was just the first of several design discussions with the BAR.