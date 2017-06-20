Review Board Holds First Discussion on 'Landmark' Hotel Plans

at Board of Architectural Review meeting

Think are moving forward in the plan for Charlottesville’s “Landmark Hotel” on the Downtown Mall.

Tuesday night, the Board of Architectural Review hosted a preliminary discussion on new construction plans for the building.

Dewberry Capital architect "Lockie Brown" explained the re-design plans for the luxury hotel. They include a 3,000 sq. ft. spa, a founder's club, and a rooftop bar.

The new plan also calls for 112 rooms, instead of the original 100.

Tuesday was just the first of several design discussions with the BAR.