Team Chemistry and Talent have Tom Sox Off to Hot Start

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are off to a great start this season. The Sox have the best record in the Valley Baseball League at 9-4.

Charlottesville finished 18-25 in 2015 and 15-27 last year.

The Sox already have more road wins this year (6) than they had all of last season (5).

This year, the Tom Sox lead the league with 101 runs scored and their pitching staff has allowed a league-low 50 runs, through 13 games.

"I think we definitely have better team chemistry this year," says pitcher Joe Burris. "We have a lot of Virginia guys that have played together before, whether its from Richmond, Northern Virginia or Charlottesville. I think we're doing really well playing as a team. We have real good coaches."

"Part of it is the talent," says infielder Michael Lewinsky. "We have a lot of really really good ballplayers but coach has us do a lot of situation stuff during batting practice. It puts us more in a game mindset rather than just swinging blindly."

The Tom Sox play at Strasburg Wednesday night and play at New Market Thursday night.