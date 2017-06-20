Sen. Warner to Play Leading Role In Hearing on U.S. Election Security

The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing on U.S. election security Wednesday.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who is a part of that probe into alleged Russian meddling, will be playing a leading role. Warner says there are states that have not publicly come forward to share that the Russians tried to hack their elections in 2016.

“I'm not trying to embarrass any state. I just want to make sure that Americans realize how serious this threat is,” Warner said.

Warner is working with Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) this week to learn more about the nation's election systems.

Hearings this week on Capitol Hill will cover Russia's cyber efforts during the 2016 race, America's response efforts, and potential threats to future elections.

“We have elections obviously this year in Virginia. I want to make sure that the integrity of our election system is safe from hacking and I'm not sure we're fully prepared,” Warner said.

While Warner says Russia was not able to change any vote totals, more steps must be taken.

“If you can get into the overall statewide voter file, you could do some mischief. So I just want to make sure that we're on guard,” Warner said.

One issue Warner raises is that if states faced hacking attempts in 2016, the federal government views them as a victim, and it's up to the state to come forward.

“It's up to the state to be willing to volunteer that. I don't think that's smart, is it in our country's security to keep secret the fact that it was literally many many more states?” Warner said.

Virginia just held primaries last week, and now it's time for the commonwealth to prepare for the general election in the fall.

“We've got to redouble our efforts to make sure that our most critical democratic process of free and fair elections continue to be free, fair and non-disputable," Warner said.

Wednesday’s hearing is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C.