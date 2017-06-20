Orange Co. Public Schools Host Carnival to Showcase Summer Food Program

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) raised awareness about its summer feeding program by hosting a free carnival June 20.

The division's annual summer food program offers free, nutritious meals to children under the age of 18.

More than 100 kids and their families attended the event to participate in games and other fun activities.

"I appreciate everybody coming, all of this is done on donations, so we really appreciate it. Last year I spent ten dollars, this year I spent a little bit more, but we supplied the popcorn and the slushies this year," said Kelly Phelps with OCPS food services.

OPCS's summer food program will end August 11.