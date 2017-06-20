UVa Golf Commit David Morgan a Young Budding Star

David Morgan won't be at UVa until after he graduates in 2018 but he says he already feels like a Cavalier.

"Yeah, I played a tournament about two weeks ago, 30-minutes outside of Blacksburg and I wasn't liked there when I wore all my UVa gear," says Morgan. "Coming here, I knew this was going to be a hometown crowd and I was very fortunate to have everybody out rooting for me."

The Naples Florida native competed in the 81st Kenridge Invitational at Farmington back in early June.

He says playing in the Commonwealth is much different than in the Sunshine State.

"I'm used to flat palm trees and water and [here] its hilly and I don't even know what these trees are called."

Morgan will be just a high school senior at Seacrest Country Day this upcoming year.

Despite his youth, he led the Kenridge Invitational by three-strokes heading into Sunday.

Morgan says, "I've led five tournaments up till now, this year and haven't been able to close one out yet, so this one stings having that three-shot cushion -- but its all a learning lesson. The more times you put yourself there, the more chances you have to win, and hopefully that means the more times you will win."

In addition to improving his golf game, Morgan says he's also hitting the weight room and has goal of gaining at least 25 pounds by his first year at Virginia.

"When I see guys hit it 50...60 yards past me, it's a little humbling but then I know I that I stick to my game plan, and its a good learning lesson."

Morgan is among a strong 2018 class that will join a UVa golf team, which just finished a program best 10th at the NCAA championships

"I know all the 2017 guys, expect for one who's coming from the Philippines," says Morgan. "I know that they can all play outstanding golf, and I know once I get there and our other 2018 commit gets there, I know this team can win a national championship. We just all have to mesh well together and play well the same days."