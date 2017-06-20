Quantcast

3 Charlottesville City Council Candidates Fail to Get on Ballot

Posted: Updated:
Dale Woodson (FILE IMAGE) Dale Woodson (FILE IMAGE)
Nancy Carpenter (Photo courtesy Virginia Organizing) Nancy Carpenter (Photo courtesy Virginia Organizing)
Clifford Hall (Photo courtesy Facebook) Clifford Hall (Photo courtesy Facebook)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Three independent candidates running for two available seats on Charlottesville City Council will not be on the ballot Election Day.

Officials say Dale Woodson, Nancy Carpenter, and Clifford Hall all failed to qualify.

The Charlottesville registrar's office said Carpenter and Hall did not collect the 125 signatures required to be eligible to get on the November ballot, while Woodson never filed any paperwork.

The other independent candidates still in the race are Cassie Clawson, John Edward Hall, Kenneth "Kenny" Jackson, Paul Edward Long, and Nikuyah Walker.

The Democratic candidates for City Council are Heather Hill and Amy Laufer.

There are no Republican Party candidates running for Charlottesville City Council at this time.

  • 3 Charlottesville City Council Candidates Fail to Get on BallotMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story