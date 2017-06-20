Title IX Investigation Closed at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Office for Civil Rights is closing a Title IX investigation at Liberty University, saying it lacks jurisdiction over an off-campus sex assault allegation against a university employee.

In a June 15 letter to university President Jerry Falwell Jr. obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, the office said it's closing the investigation. The office says the accused's employment alone doesn't confer jurisdiction, since the complainant wasn't affiliated with the school and the alleged assault didn't occur in connection with any university activity.

Liberty said in a January statement that the investigation is based on a 2015 accusation from a non-student who said a university employee sexually assaulted her and demanded that Liberty fire the employee. The university says it investigated, found no grounds for termination and counseled the employee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.