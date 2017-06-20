Annual Cville Pride Festival Relocates to Sprint Pavilion

The annual Charlottesville Pride Festival will not hold this year’s celebration at Lee Park, now known as Emancipation Park.

C-ville Pride will find its new home at the sprint pavilion on the downtown mall. Organizers say the decision to leave the park after six years came down to the need for more space and an inclusive place.

“The LGBTQ community is such a marginalized often hidden community, so to stay in the center of Charlottesville is a huge priority for us. But, we couldn't in good conscience stay at a place that has such a divisive and sickening past,” said Amy Sarah Marshall, C-ville Pride president.

The Pavilion location, with its stage and facilities, will allow C-ville pride to focus more on its mission and less on logistics.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 16.