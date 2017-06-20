Virginia Lawmaker Calls for Increased Regulations on North Korea

Press Release from 5th District Representative Tom Garrett:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following the death of Otto Warmbier, a UVA student who was the victim of political retribution by North Korea, 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett slammed the Kim Administration and called for increased sanctions, effective immediately.

In offering his condolences to the Warmbier family, Garrett stated:

"The entire UVA community, Virginia, and the United States offer our most heartfelt sympathies for those close to Otto. He was a tremendously talented young man with a very bright future and today, we mourn with you in his passing."

Garrett went on to change gears by slamming the Kim dictatorship in saying:

"What we have in North Korea is a regime who will stop at nothing to advance a tyrannical agenda. Kim Jong-un and his ilk have repeatedly assassinated family members and dissenters, violated nuclear weapons agreements, and held an entire nation hostage for far too long. The detainment and subsequent treatment of Otto has forced our hand and we must take the appropriate measures to stop them dead in their tracks. As such, I call for the immediate placement of North Korea on the designated list of state sponsors of terror while lawmakers and President Trump work towards a solution with China and other allies."

Garrett has long stated one of the greatest and often overlooked threats to America's republic is a nuclear capable North Korea.

In April, the House overwhelmingly approved H.R. 479 and H.Res. 92 which seek to condemn North Korean actions while adding this rogue nation to the formal list of state sponsors of terror.