Charlottesville Officials Presenting Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally

Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Members of the Charlottesville City Council, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, and City Manager Maurice Jones have scheduled a press conference at CitySpace Tuesday, June 20. They are expected to discuss the city's plan to keep people safe during the North Carolina-based group’s planned rally at the steps of Charlottesville Circuit Court Saturday, July 8.

According to permit paperwork for the rally, the group is estimating 100 people to attend its event.

The rally is in response to City Council's 3-2 vote on February 6 to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and renamed Lee Park. A similar vote on April 17 approved plans to sell the statue to an educational institution, museum, or nonprofit group.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church on Tuesday, Jun 13, to organize a strategy for community members to ignore the rally and avoid inciting violence.

Several groups and churches are planning alternative events at the same time as July’s rally. Details about those events are expected to be mentioned during Tuesday’s press conference.

The CitySpace press conference is expected to get underway at 3 p.m. NBC29 plans to livestream the event on Facebook Live.

