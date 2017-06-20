Charlottesville Officials Presenting Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally

Charlottesville Officials Presenting Plans to Offset KKK Group's RallyPosted: Updated:
Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
- Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
- 1%
- 209 votes
- Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
- 4%
- 890 votes
- Remove the statue and rename the park
- 8%
- 1706 votes
- Don't change anything
- 84%
- 17381 votes
- None of the above
- 3%
- 613 votes
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
