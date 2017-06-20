Sheriff's Deputies Find Woman Shot at Wilderness Shores Subdivision

Sheriff's Deputies Find Woman Shot at Wilderness Shores SubdivisionPosted: Updated:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in the Wilderness Shores subdivision.
Authorities say a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, to report noise coming from a property next door. The woman then said a man confronted her, and shot her with her own gun.
Deputies found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Authorities have not released the victim's name, or the condition she is in.
The sheriff's office believes the shooter has fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.
06/20/2017 Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:
On June 20, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m., a female subject called the 911 Center and reported that she heard a bunch of noise and saw a light at the property next door. The subject then reported that she was confronted by a male subject who shot her with her own firearm before fleeing the scene.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Towering Oak Court section of Wilderness Shores subdivision and found the female subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Residents of the subdivision are believed to be safe at this point as it appears the shooter has fled the scene.
The Orange Sheriff’s Office is investigating this shooting and will provide additional information when it becomes available.