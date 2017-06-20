Sheriff's Deputies Find Woman Shot at Wilderness Shores Subdivision

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning shooting in the Wilderness Shores subdivision.

Authorities say a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, to report noise coming from a property next door. The woman then said a man confronted her, and shot her with her own gun.

Deputies found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, or the condition she is in.

The sheriff's office believes the shooter has fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.