Charlottesville City Council Discusses EMS Cost Recovery Program

Charlottesville City Councilors got to sound off on a potential emergency medical services cost recovery program.

The city's fire chief took the proposal to council for review. The program could generate between $1.1 million to $1.4 million each year

Councilors asked questions and gave positive feedback on the strategy.

"It's taking us to the next level. We're growing as a city. We're growing in sophistication with our fire department and we're growing in sophistication of our needs for our responders. So again this is just upping our professional game in making sure we have the resources we need to maintain that forward progress,” Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

A public hearing on the issue is set for July 17 in City Council Chambers.

Council will vote on the program at its Aug. 21 meeting.