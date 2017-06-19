Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Discusses EMS Cost Recovery Program

Posted: Updated:
at Charlottesville City Council meeting at Charlottesville City Council meeting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Councilors got to sound off on a potential emergency medical services cost recovery program.

The city's fire chief took the proposal to council for review. The program could generate between $1.1 million to $1.4 million each year

Councilors asked questions and gave positive feedback on the strategy.

"It's taking us to the next level.  We're growing as a city.  We're growing in sophistication with our fire department and we're growing in sophistication of our needs for our responders.  So again this is just upping our professional game in making sure we have the resources we need to maintain that forward progress,” Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

A public hearing on the issue is set for July 17 in City Council Chambers.

Council will vote on the program at its Aug. 21 meeting.

  • Charlottesville City Council Discusses EMS Cost Recovery ProgramMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story