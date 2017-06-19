Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Votes to Support Paris Climate Agreement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council has voted to support the Paris climate agreement despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it.

Councilors are now poised to join more than 200 cities across the country showing support. Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Signer declared Charlottesville a “city of resistance” to the Trump Administration's move.

The mayor has called the action "disastrous, short-sighted, and backward."

An adopted resolution would guide the city to reduce greenhouse gases.

