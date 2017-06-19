AHS Girls Soccer Celebrates First-Ever State Title

The Albemarle High School girls soccer team celebrated its first-ever state championship tonight.

The Patriots won the state title nine days ago by beating Mountain View 1-0.

Albemarle finished the season with a perfect 23-0 record.

The Patriots' senior class finished its four years with a record of 73-4.

"Its really really cool," says head coach Amy Sherrill. "You're just so proud and relieved that these girls accomplished what they set out to do. Especially for these seniors to go out on such a high note. We're so proud of them."

"Us five seniors have been together for a long time and as freshman we were like we've wanted this forever," says Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper. "We've worked so hard for it and to finally get here and have it happen, and then this big celebration for us is a dream come true."