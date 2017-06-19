AHS Girls Soccer Celebrates First-Ever State Title

AHS Girls Soccer Celebrates First-Ever State TitlePosted: Updated:
The Albemarle girls soccer team won its firs-ever state championship and finished the year a perfect 23-0
AHS head coach Amy Sherrill
AHS Girls Soccer Celebrates First-Ever State TitleMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story