Albemarle County Police Arrest Carjacking Suspect

Press Release from Albemarle County Police:

The Albemarle County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Matthew Carver of Crozet without incident around 10 Monday morning.

Carver is a person of interest in multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts, along with a robbery and abduction that span over the last few weeks.

An active search for Carver began in the early morning hours of Monday after a caller reported that Carver was trying to break into his home in the 5600 block of Hilltop Street. Carver was later spotted by officers in the silver 2014 Honda CRV we reported stolen in Sunday’s press release. A brief pursuit ensued before Carver abandoned the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Miller School Road and ran on foot.

Multiple units from the ACPD as well as K9 support from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an area search for Carver before capturing him in a wooded area located off Savannah Court near Crozet.

Carver is charged with nine felonies that include five breaking and enterings; two abductions; and two thefts of automobiles. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.

Carver is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Please direct any further questions to the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding this case.