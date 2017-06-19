Learning How to Fly Fish with Orvis

If you're looking for something fun to do this summer, you may want to try fly fishing.

It's a little different from cast fishing and you can get free lessons from the folks at Orvis Retail here in Charlottesvillle at 2020 Bond Street, near The Shops at Stonefield.

Jake Billmyer is the fishing lead at Orvis and one of the instructors for Fly Fishing 101 (FF101) and Fly Fishing 201 (FF201).

"Yeah, so the classes are free, that being the most convenient part of it," says Billmyer. "We teach until about the beginning of March, until about the end of July, and our Fly Fishing 101 classes are literally every Saturday morning, during that time period from about 9:00 am till about noon."

Billmyer says he's been fly fishing for about 17 years and that the course is for anyone who's interested in learning the sport.

"You can literally fly fish at any time of the year and at any point in your life," says Billmyer.

The first course Orvis offers is FF101.

You'll learn the basics of fly fishing, including free lessons on fly casting and rigging.

FF201 includes a trip to Beaver Creek Reservoir where you'll have the chance to catch fish.

For more information on how to participate in FF101 and/or FF102, you can visit http://www.orvis.com/s/charlottesville-virginia-orvis-retail-store/12978